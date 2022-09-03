Mikhail Gorbachev funeral, mourners pay respect to last Soviet leader: Pics 8 Photos . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 04:48 PM IST Livemint Mikhail Gorbachev was the most important initiator... moreMikhail Gorbachev was the most important initiator of a series of events that transformed the political fabric of Europe marking the end of the Cold War. He received the Nobel Prize for Peace for international relations. Hundreds of people came to bid farewell to the last leader of the USSR 1/8Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a farewell ceremony for Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, during a memorial service at the Column Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, (AFP) 2/8Honour guards stand next to the coffin of Mikhail Gorbachev. The last Soviet leader will be laid to rest on Saturday in a Moscow ceremony, but without the fanfare of a state funeral and with the glaring absence of President Vladimir Putin. (AFP) 3/8Mourners attend a memorial service for Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the USSR, at the Column Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, (AFP) 4/8People stand in line to attend a farewell ceremony in front of the building of the Hall of Columns. A farewell ceremony for the last leader of the Soviet Union and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev took place in Moscow on Saturday. (AFP) 5/8People stand in line in front of the building of the Hall of Columns to attend the farewell ceremony of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Gorbachev was the last president of the USSR, on December 25, 1991 he resigned the presidency of the Soviet Union, which ceased to exist that same day. (AFP) 6/8Hungary's President Viktor Orban attends a farewell ceremony for Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, during a memorial service at the Column Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow. (AFP) 7/8Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov (centre), editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, sits next to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, In 2006 Gorbachev had paired with Russian billionaire and former lawmaker Aleksandr Lebedev to purchase nearly half of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, known for its willingness to challenge Kremlin policies. (AP) 8/8Daughter of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, Irina (centre) hugs politician Grigory Yavlinsky during a farewell ceremony in Moscow. Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91. He will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa. (AP)