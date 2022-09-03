Mikhail Gorbachev funeral, mourners pay respect to last Soviet leader: Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Mikhail Gorbachev was the most important initiator... moreMikhail Gorbachev was the most important initiator of a series of events that transformed the political fabric of Europe marking the end of the Cold War. He received the Nobel Prize for Peace for international relations. Hundreds of people came to bid farewell to the last leader of the USSR