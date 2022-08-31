Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of a united soviet union's life in images

15 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 02:02 PM IST

Share Via

Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian Nobel Peace laureate an... moreMikhail Gorbachev, Russian Nobel Peace laureate and the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died in Moscow at the age of 91.