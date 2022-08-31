Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of a united soviet union's life in images 15 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 02:02 PM IST Livemint Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian Nobel Peace laureate an... moreMikhail Gorbachev, Russian Nobel Peace laureate and the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died in Moscow at the age of 91. 1/15Gorbachev was born in Privolnoye, Stavropol Krai, to a poor peasant family of Russian and Ukrainian heritage. Growing up under the rule of Joseph Stalin. (AFP) 2/15In his youth he operated combine harvesters on a collective farm before joining the Communist Party, which then governed the Soviet Union as a one-party state according to the prevailing interpretation of Marxist–Leninist doctrine. (AFP) 3/15While studying at Moscow State University, he married fellow student Raisa Titarenko in 1953 prior to receiving his law degree in 1955. Moving to Stavropol, he worked for the Komsomol youth organization and, after Stalin's death, became a keen proponent of the de-Stalinization reforms of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. (REUTERS) 4/15After the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, He withdrew from the Soviet-Afghan War and embarked on summits with United States president Ronald Reagan to limit nuclear weapons and end the Cold War. (REUTERS) 5/15His policy of glasnost (openness) allowed for enhanced freedom of speech and press, while his perestroika (restructuring) sought to decentralize economic decision-making to improve efficiency. (AFP) 6/15In 1990, Gorbachev received the Nobel Peace Prize for his courageous reforms. However, the massive economic upheavals that ensued across the Soviet Union ultimately led to the collapse of the 15-nation communist empire and to Gorbachev's own political downfall, when the country he led ceased to exist in 1991. (REUTERS) 7/15The internationally respected statesman was often credited for bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end and for his instrumental role in German reunification. East Germans in particular still revere 'Gorbi,' as the man who brought them freedom over three decades ago. (REUTERS) 8/15In the three decades between his fall from power and his death, however, Gorbachev made significant contributions to Russian civil society with his eponymous foundation advocating democratic values and a Russian rapprochement with the West. 9/15Gorbachev also wrote numerous books, including, most recently, one about his disappointment with Germany and the West. Specifically, he lamented what he saw as Russia constantly being cast as the enemy. (AFP) 10/15Gorbachev was co-founder of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which is critical of the Kremlin and repeatedly exposes abuses in Russia. In recent years, Gorbachev had repeatedly called on Russian President Vladimir Putin not to further restrict the freedom of the media and elections. (AFP) 11/15UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Gorbachev a ‘one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history,’ in a statement expressing his condolences. ‘He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War,’ Guterres said. (REUTERS) 12/15Putin expressed his sympathies upon hearing of Gorbachev's death and would be sending a telegram of condolence to the Gorbachev family on Wednesday morning, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said late on Tuesday evening. (REUTERS) 13/15Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was saddened to hear of Gorbachev's death. 'In a time of Putin's aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all,' he added. 14/15'He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget,' European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. (AFP) 15/15The statesman is to be buried next to his wife in Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, the burial place of many of Russia's most famous politicians, writers and composers. (REUTERS)