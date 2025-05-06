Mock drill on May 7: India prepares for nationwide civil defence exercise amid tensions with Pakistan | See Photos

12 Photos . Updated: 06 May 2025, 11:12 PM IST

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and rising tensions with Pakistan, India will conduct nationwide civil defence mock drills on May 7. The exercises aim to train civilians in first aid, evacuation, siren response, and emergency preparedness across states.

1/12In response to heightened tensions with Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and union territories to conduct full-scale mock drills on May 7, 2025. The aim is to prepare civilians — including students and local communities — for war-like emergencies, terror strikes, and disasters through hands-on training in evacuation, first aid, and public alert systems. (Deepak Salvi)

2/12In Srinagar, a special mock drill was carried out at the iconic Dal Lake, simulating boat capsize scenarios, preparing individuals for potential rescue operations (PTI)

3/12Local boatmen and rescue volunteers practised CPR techniques and water rescue procedures as part of the preparedness for potential emergencies.

4/12In Jammu, students from local schools were trained in earthquake preparedness, including safe evacuation routes, emergency assembly points, and survival tips in case of structural collapse during cross-border conflict or air strikes. (PTI)

5/12The mock drills aim to familiarise the public with emergency alerts, basic survival techniques, and community-level cooperation. (X)

6/12In Odisha, residents in several districts participated in earthquake response drills in order to prepare communities for potential tremors during a wartime situation. (X)

7/12Emergency siren testing was carried out in rural and coastal areas, with officials monitoring decibel levels and reach. These sirens will play a crucial role in alerting the public in case of missile strikes or aerial threats. (X)

8/12As part of preparations for the May 7 mock drill, police personnel were deployed across sensitive locations in the capital to supervise logistics and to ensure the smooth running of the mock drill. (PTI)

9/12Officials from the Home Ministry, local police, disaster relief teams, and volunteers will collaborate closely to make the exercise inclusive and thorough and make local citizens more aware on safety measures. (PTI)

10/12In Delhi, local NGOs, Scout groups, and volunteers held training camps teaching citizens basic first aid and how to safely transport injured persons before professional help arrives. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

11/12At the Reserve Police Lines, Lucknow, Civil Defence teams taught locals about evacuation planning during the mock drill preparation