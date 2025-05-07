Mock drills: Hours after Operation Sindoor, India holds civil defence exercise in cities, high-threat districts | Photos

10 Photos . Updated: 07 May 2025, 07:41 PM IST

On May 7, India conducted nationwide civil defence mock drills involving schools, markets, and public spaces to test emergency preparedness. The drills coincided with heightened tensions following India's Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike against terror camps in Pakistan.

1/10In the wake of escalating tensions with Pakistan and the execution of Operation Sindoor—a series of precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam attack—India conducts comprehensive emergency preparedness mock drills across the nation. These exercises aim to enhance civilian readiness amid the current security climate. (AFP)

2/10At Noida's Botanical Garden Metro Station, a sniffer dog inspects an unattended bag as part of a mock drill. The exercise tests the coordination between metro security, canine units, and emergency response teams in high-footfall public transport zones.

3/10Civil defence volunteers check air raid sirens in Mumbai, ensuring alert systems function effectively to warn citizens in case of real emergencies. (AFP)

4/10In New Delhi, children in school uniforms crouch under desks and file out in orderly lines during a disaster preparedness mock drill, reinforcing basic evacuation skills essential in times of crisis. (AFP)

5/10As tensions simmer along the border, drills serve as reminders that national preparedness includes every citizen, every corner, and every moment. (AFP)

6/10Civil Defence Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Mumbai Fire Brigade demonstrate zip line-based evacuation techniques from multi-storey buildings in Mumbai, showcasing real-time response strategies to emergencies. (AP)

7/10Across urban and rural India, mock drills unfold in public spaces to build awareness, reduce panic, and enhance coordinated response in times of crisis. Authorities simulate real-world threats to test the speed, discipline, and readiness of India’s emergency infrastructure and to prepare common citizens for war-like situations (AFP)

8/10Civil defence personnel conduct an emergency simulation drill at a marketplace in New Delhi, simulating emergency situations to train vendors and shoppers in rapid response techniques. (AFP)

9/10As part of the nationwide mock drill, fire drills, evacuation exercises, and bomb threat responses create controlled chaos aiming at instilling calm in case of potential future emergencies. (AFP)