Business News/ Photos / Mock drills: ‘Operation Shield’ carried out in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, other border states | In photos

Mock drills: ‘Operation Shield’ carried out in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, other border states | In photos

7 Photos . Updated: 31 May 2025, 09:00 PM IST Livemint

As part of 'Operation Shield', civil defence mock drills are once again being carried out across several Indian states — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir — just weeks after a similar nationwide simulation was held on May 7. Here's a glimpse

Mock drills: ‘Operation Shield’ carried out in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, other border states | In photos (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

1/7Mock drills: ‘Operation Shield’ carried out in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, other border states | In photos (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Mock drills are intended to simulate several emergency situations in the interest of national security, and involve civil defence exercises such as evacuations, blackouts. The mock drills were earlier scheduled for May 29, but were postponed due to ‘administrative reasons’ (PTI)

2/7Mock drills are intended to simulate several emergency situations in the interest of national security, and involve civil defence exercises such as evacuations, blackouts. The mock drills were earlier scheduled for May 29, but were postponed due to ‘administrative reasons’ (PTI)

From Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Akhnoor, to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, among others – mock drills were conducted in several bordering states. Here's a glimpse of the mock drill scenes at the district collector's office in Srinagar (Basit Zargar, ANI)

3/7From Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Akhnoor, to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, among others – mock drills were conducted in several bordering states. Here's a glimpse of the mock drill scenes at the district collector's office in Srinagar (Basit Zargar, ANI)

Mock drill being conducted at DC office under 'Operation Shield', in Srinagar on Saturday.  (Basit Zargar, ANI)

4/7Mock drill being conducted at DC office under 'Operation Shield', in Srinagar on Saturday.  (Basit Zargar, ANI)

The mock drills in Gujarat also involved civic volunteers. The drills are being conducted across India in light of officials identifying critical gaps in civil defence preparedness in vulnerable regions post the Pahalgam terror attack and heightened conflict with Pakistan

5/7The mock drills in Gujarat also involved civic volunteers. The drills are being conducted across India in light of officials identifying critical gaps in civil defence preparedness in vulnerable regions post the Pahalgam terror attack and heightened conflict with Pakistan

Before the mock drills today, an anti-drone mock drill was conducted at Dussehra Ghat, near the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (PTI)

6/7Before the mock drills today, an anti-drone mock drill was conducted at Dussehra Ghat, near the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (PTI)

Thane Police personnel conduct an anti-terror mock drill at Kopineshwar Temple, in Thane, Maharashtra on Friday. (PTI)

7/7Thane Police personnel conduct an anti-terror mock drill at Kopineshwar Temple, in Thane, Maharashtra on Friday. (PTI)

