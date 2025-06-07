Most scandalous Oscar moments in history that sent shockwaves through Hollywood| In Photos

5 Photos . Updated: 07 Jun 2025, 09:41 AM IST

The Academy Awards have seen their fair share of jaw-dropping and headline-grabbing moments, including controversial wins, shocking snubs, and more.

1/5Screenwriter Dudley Nichol grabbed headlines for becoming the first person to decline an Oscar. He turned down the Best Screenwriter award for The Informer in a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild, which was on strike at the time.

2/5In 1942, How Green Was My Valley won Best Picture over Citizen Kane, a film that critics would later hail as one of the greatest movies ever made.

3/5Elizabeth Taylor’s Oscar win in 1961 came amid intense public scrutiny following her affair with Eddie Fisher, who was then married to America’s sweetheart, Debbie Reynolds. She won for Butterfield 8, in which she portrayed a character she herself referred to as the slut of all time.

4/5Katharine Hepburn won for her portrayal of Eleanor of Aquitaine in The Lion in Winter. At the same time, Barbra Streisand took home the award for her debut performance in Funny Girl at the 1969 Oscars. However, with Hepburn absent from the ceremony, Streisand had the spotlight all to herself.