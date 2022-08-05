Mother-Daughter pilot duo take their first flight together; See photos

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Flying an air plane has always been a special expe... moreFlying an air plane has always been a special experience for every pilot. For Holly Pettit, it got more special when her daughter Keely Pettit not only opted for flying as a career, but also marked its beginning by flying with her mother for the first time