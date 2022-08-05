Mother-Daughter pilot duo take their first flight together; See photos 6 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 08:33 AM IST Livemint Flying an air plane has always been a special expe... moreFlying an air plane has always been a special experience for every pilot. For Holly Pettit, it got more special when her daughter Keely Pettit not only opted for flying as a career, but also marked its beginning by flying with her mother for the first time 1/6Holly Pettit and Keely Pettit are the first mother daughter pilot duo of Southwest Airlines company. With a meagre participation of women in the the aviation sector, the duo is breaking gender stereotypes and inspiring many other women to opt for the career. (community.southwest.com) 2/6The duo made history for Southwest Airlines by flying their first flight together on Boeing 737 jet from Denver to St Louis on 23 July 2022. Both of them belong from Denver. (community.southwest.com) 3/6Holly Pettit started her career in airlines soon after graduation, However, it took her some years to discover her true call, ie flying. In her journey to become a pilot, she was blessed with three kids. (community.southwest.com) 4/6After starting her career as a flight attendent, Holly Pettit has covered a long way from joining as a pilot and spending last 18 years of her life in Southwest Airlines. Even now, Holly remains enthusiastic about her job. (community.southwest.com) 5/6Seeking inspiration from her mother, Keely started working to become a pilot since her high school days. She earned her pilot license and began working with Southwest Airlines. (community.southwest.com) 6/6After joining the company, First Officer Keely Pettit completed her first flight with her mother Captain Holly Pettit. The duo is looking forward to make new memories and achievements together as they proceed in their profession. (community.southwest)