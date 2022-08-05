OPEN APP

Mother-Daughter pilot duo take their first flight together; See photos

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 08:33 AM IST Livemint

Flying an air plane has always been a special expe... more

Holly Pettit and Keely Pettit are the first mother daughter pilot duo of  Southwest Airlines company. With a meagre participation of women in the the aviation sector, the duo is breaking gender stereotypes and inspiring many other women to opt for the career. (community.southwest.com)
1/6Holly Pettit and Keely Pettit are the first mother daughter pilot duo of  Southwest Airlines company. With a meagre participation of women in the the aviation sector, the duo is breaking gender stereotypes and inspiring many other women to opt for the career. (community.southwest.com)
The duo made history for Southwest Airlines by flying their first flight together on Boeing 737 jet from Denver to St Louis on 23 July 2022. Both of them belong from Denver. (community.southwest.com)
2/6The duo made history for Southwest Airlines by flying their first flight together on Boeing 737 jet from Denver to St Louis on 23 July 2022. Both of them belong from Denver. (community.southwest.com)
Holly Pettit started her career in airlines soon after graduation, However, it took her some years to discover her true call, ie flying. In her journey to become a pilot, she was blessed with three kids. (community.southwest.com)
3/6Holly Pettit started her career in airlines soon after graduation, However, it took her some years to discover her true call, ie flying. In her journey to become a pilot, she was blessed with three kids. (community.southwest.com)
After starting her career as a flight attendent, Holly Pettit has covered a long way from joining as a pilot and spending last 18 years of her life in Southwest Airlines.  Even now, Holly remains enthusiastic about her job. (community.southwest.com)
4/6After starting her career as a flight attendent, Holly Pettit has covered a long way from joining as a pilot and spending last 18 years of her life in Southwest Airlines.  Even now, Holly remains enthusiastic about her job. (community.southwest.com)
Seeking inspiration from her mother, Keely started working to become a pilot since her high school days. She earned her pilot license and began working with Southwest Airlines. (community.southwest.com)
5/6Seeking inspiration from her mother, Keely started working to become a pilot since her high school days. She earned her pilot license and began working with Southwest Airlines. (community.southwest.com)
After joining the company, First Officer Keely Pettit completed her first flight with her mother Captain Holly Pettit. The duo is looking forward to make new memories and achievements together as they proceed in their profession. (community.southwest)
6/6After joining the company, First Officer Keely Pettit completed her first flight with her mother Captain Holly Pettit. The duo is looking forward to make new memories and achievements together as they proceed in their profession. (community.southwest)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout