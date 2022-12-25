Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
MoveOS 3: Top features

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 01:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Ola has rolled out MoveOS 3 software update to its entire range of electric scooters. The OS was introduced a few months back with Ola S1 Air and is now available for Ola S1, and Ola S1 Pro. Here are its top features

1/6Fast Charging | When plugged into hyperchargers for 15 minutes, the S1 e-scooter lineup can deliver up to 50km of driving range with the technology. 
3/6Party Mode | It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. 
4/6Multiple Profiles | With this feature users can share the scooter safely and securely with friends and family.
5/6Moods | It allows users to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds. These are Bolt Mood, Vintage Mood and the Eclipse Mood. 
6/6Call Screen and Auto reply | The feature will allow users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. Users will also be able to auto-reply when driving the scooter. 