MS Dhoni owns a fleet of vintage to luxe cars and bikes. Here's a peek into his garage 8 Photos . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 01:09 PM IST Livemint MS Dhoni's garage boasts of cars and bikes collection that range from vintage to luxury, Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra to name a few 1/8MS Dhoni is the owner of several luxury vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. < 2/8This is a picture of Kawasaki Ninja H2 owned by MS Dhoni which he has proudly shared on his Instagram. This is a 2017 model Kawasaki Ninja H2. < 3/8The second vintage bike in MS Dhoni Cars and Bikes collection is the Norton Jubilee 250. The cricketer shared a picture on Instagram of his bike. As the name suggests, it draws power from a 250cc engine. < 4/8MS Dhoni reportedly owns Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa, and a Norton Vintage and several other bikes. < 5/8It is hardly surprising that MS Dhoni owns a cool Porsche 718 Boxster, even if this is not one of the most impressive Porsches he owns because there’s also a Porsche 911 in his garage. < 6/8This is a modified Nissan One Ton/4W73 owned by MS Dhoni. As per media reports, Dhoni has added a few additional modifications to the vehicle. < 7/8As per reports, MS Dhoni is the only South East Asian customer to own one of Confederate X132 Hellcat and this is considered to be one of the rarest bikes in the world. < 8/8One of the most impressive cars to be a part of MS Dhoni's collection is the Pontiac Firebird. According to media reports, while Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August of 2020, he gifted himself this Pontiac Firebird. <