Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 07 2025 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,536.25 0.58%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 414.75 0.53%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 861.15 0.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 691.80 0.41%
Business News/ Photos / MS Dhoni turns 44: Check out top achievements of former India captain

MS Dhoni turns 44: Check out top achievements of former India captain

9 Photos . Updated: 07 Jul 2025, 11:01 AM IST Livemint

Former India captain MS Dhoni has turned 44 today. The veteran batter had led India to multiple ICC trophies while also raising the team to the number 1 Test rankings during his tenure as the captain.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 44 today.  (PTI)

1/9Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 44 today.  (PTI)

Dhoni was born on 7 July, 1981 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He intially was a football goabkeeper but later developed wicket keeping skills during the school days. 

2/9Dhoni was born on 7 July, 1981 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He intially was a football goabkeeper but later developed wicket keeping skills during the school days. 

Dhoni rose through the ranks of local cricket clubs and played his first Ranji Trophy match in 1999. (PTI)

3/9Dhoni rose through the ranks of local cricket clubs and played his first Ranji Trophy match in 1999. (PTI)

Dhoni made his ODI debut for India in 2004 against Bangladesh. He later made his mark with a 148 run knock in his fifth ODI match against Pakistan. The batter later also made his Test debut in 2005.

4/9Dhoni made his ODI debut for India in 2004 against Bangladesh. He later made his mark with a 148 run knock in his fifth ODI match against Pakistan. The batter later also made his Test debut in 2005.

Dhoni was made the India captain in 2007 and he led a young team to victory in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

5/9Dhoni was made the India captain in 2007 and he led a young team to victory in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Dhoni was made India Test captain in 2008 and he led the team to top of ICC Test rankings in 2009. (AFP)

6/9Dhoni was made India Test captain in 2008 and he led the team to top of ICC Test rankings in 2009. (AFP)

Dhoni went on to lead India to a victory in the 2011 ODI World and 2013 Champions Trophy.

7/9Dhoni went on to lead India to a victory in the 2011 ODI World and 2013 Champions Trophy.

The batter announced his shocking retirement from Test cricket on 20 December, 2014.

8/9The batter announced his shocking retirement from Test cricket on 20 December, 2014.

Dhoni stepped down as limited overs captain in 2017 and played on till the 2019 ODI World Cup. He finally announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

9/9Dhoni stepped down as limited overs captain in 2017 and played on till the 2019 ODI World Cup. He finally announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue