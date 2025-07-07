MS Dhoni turns 44: Check out top achievements of former India captain

9 Photos . Updated: 07 Jul 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Share Via

Former India captain MS Dhoni has turned 44 today. The veteran batter had led India to multiple ICC trophies while also raising the team to the number 1 Test rankings during his tenure as the captain.

1/9Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 44 today. (PTI)

2/9Dhoni was born on 7 July, 1981 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He intially was a football goabkeeper but later developed wicket keeping skills during the school days.

3/9Dhoni rose through the ranks of local cricket clubs and played his first Ranji Trophy match in 1999. (PTI)

4/9Dhoni made his ODI debut for India in 2004 against Bangladesh. He later made his mark with a 148 run knock in his fifth ODI match against Pakistan. The batter later also made his Test debut in 2005.

5/9Dhoni was made the India captain in 2007 and he led a young team to victory in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

6/9Dhoni was made India Test captain in 2008 and he led the team to top of ICC Test rankings in 2009. (AFP)

7/9Dhoni went on to lead India to a victory in the 2011 ODI World and 2013 Champions Trophy.

8/9The batter announced his shocking retirement from Test cricket on 20 December, 2014.