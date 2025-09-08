English
Business News/ Photos / MTV VMAs 2025: Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and more in pictures

MTV VMAs 2025: Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and more in pictures

9 Photos . Updated: 08 Sept 2025, 07:06 am IST Livemint

Pop singer Lady Gaga was named artist of the year at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, prevailing over heavyweights Taylor Swift and Beyonce at the fan-voted honors in New York.

Lady Gaga receives the Artist of the Year award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York. (REUTERS)

1/9Lady Gaga receives the Artist of the Year award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York. (REUTERS)

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. (REUTERS)

2/9Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. (REUTERS)

Tate McRae performs Sports Car. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

3/9Tate McRae performs Sports Car. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Busta Rhymes reacts as he receives the Rock the Bells Visionary Award. (REUTERS)

4/9Busta Rhymes reacts as he receives the Rock the Bells Visionary Award. (REUTERS)

Ty Dolla $ign arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

5/9Ty Dolla $ign arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Danielle Brisebois, left, and Gregg Alexander arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

6/9Danielle Brisebois, left, and Gregg Alexander arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Doja Cat performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. (REUTERS)

7/9Doja Cat performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. (REUTERS)

Ricky Martin poses with the Latin Icon Award. (REUTERS)

8/9Ricky Martin poses with the Latin Icon Award. (REUTERS)

Rosé accepts the Song of the Year Award for ‘Apt.’ with Bruno Mars during MTV Video Music Awards. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

9/9Rosé accepts the Song of the Year Award for ‘Apt.’ with Bruno Mars during MTV Video Music Awards. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

