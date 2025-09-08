MTV VMAs 2025: Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and more in pictures

Pop singer Lady Gaga was named artist of the year at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, prevailing over heavyweights Taylor Swift and Beyonce at the fan-voted honors in New York.

1/9Lady Gaga receives the Artist of the Year award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York. (REUTERS)

2/9Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. (REUTERS)

3/9Tate McRae performs Sports Car. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

4/9Busta Rhymes reacts as he receives the Rock the Bells Visionary Award. (REUTERS)

5/9Ty Dolla $ign arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

6/9Danielle Brisebois, left, and Gregg Alexander arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

7/9Doja Cat performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. (REUTERS)

8/9Ricky Martin poses with the Latin Icon Award. (REUTERS)