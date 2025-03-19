Nagpur violence: Situation under control, curfew continues in some places | In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST

Demand for the removal of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb by a Hindu group sparks violence in Nagpur on Monday night. Curfew was imposed in the city after shops were vandalised and vehicles were set on fire.

1/10The Chhaava factor might have played a role in Nagpur violence. Vicky Kaushal's movie faces scrutiny for the recent violence over the dismantling of Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad (now, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar). (Screengrab from YouTube/Maddock Films/ANI)

2/10Firefighters extinguishing flames after a clash between two groups in the Mahal area of Nagpur on Monday. (ANI)

3/10Police in action in the violence-hit areas in Nagpur on Monday, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

4/10Section 144 has been imposed in Nagpur's Mahal area following reports of vandalism and stone-pelting incidents in the city. Maharashtra Police have detained 20 individuals as violence erupted around 8-8:30 PM. (ANI- X)

5/10Women security personnel stand guard after clashes broke out on Monday, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (PTI)

6/10Nagpur Municipal Corporation workers remove debris following the violence that erupted on Monday, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (PTI)

7/10Flames blaze as miscreants set a fire during violence that erupted following a protest by a right-wing group to remove Aurangzeb's tomb, in Nagpur, on Monday night, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

8/10Police guards and examine a damaged vehicle in Nagpur after a clash erupts between two groups on March 17. (ANI)

9/10Police personnel maintain vigil at Chitnis Park area amid curfew in multiple areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur city. (PTI)