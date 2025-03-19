Explore
Business News/ Photos / Nagpur violence: Situation under control, curfew continues in some places | In Pics

Nagpur violence: Situation under control, curfew continues in some places | In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Livemint

Demand for the removal of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb by a Hindu group sparks violence in Nagpur on Monday night. Curfew was imposed in the city after shops were vandalised and vehicles were set on fire.

The Chhaava factor might have played a role in Nagpur violence. Vicky Kaushal's movie faces scrutiny for the recent violence over the dismantling of Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad (now, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar). (Screengrab from YouTube/Maddock Films/ANI)

Firefighters extinguishing flames after a clash between two groups in the Mahal area of Nagpur on Monday. (ANI)

Police in action in the violence-hit areas in Nagpur on Monday, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

Section 144 has been imposed in Nagpur's Mahal area following reports of vandalism and stone-pelting incidents in the city. Maharashtra Police have detained 20 individuals as violence erupted around 8-8:30 PM. (ANI- X)

Women security personnel stand guard after clashes broke out on Monday, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (PTI)

Nagpur Municipal Corporation workers remove debris following the violence that erupted on Monday, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (PTI)

Flames blaze as miscreants set a fire during violence that erupted following a protest by a right-wing group to remove Aurangzeb's tomb, in Nagpur, on Monday night, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

Police guards and examine a damaged vehicle in Nagpur after a clash erupts between two groups on March 17.  (ANI)

Police personnel maintain vigil at Chitnis Park area amid curfew in multiple areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur city. (PTI)

Police intervene to disperse a violent crowd as communal tensions rise in the Chitnis Park area following a VHP-Bajrang Dal protest in Nagpur city. (PTI)

