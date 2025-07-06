Muharram 2025 In Photos: Shia Muslims commemorate Imam Hussain's martyrdom with chest-beating and wailing

10 Photos . Updated: 06 Jul 2025, 06:53 PM IST

Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, the 7-8 crore Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias.

(Hindustan Times)

2/10A large number of people participated in the Muharram processions in various parts of the state. (Hindustan Times)

3/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Hazrat Imam Hussain's (AS) sacrifices emphasise his commitment to righteousness. (ANI)

4/10On the 10th day of Muharram, PM said Hussain inspired people to uphold truth in the face of adversity. (ANI)

5/10‘The sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness. He inspires people to uphold truth in the face of adversity,’ PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

6/10With Muharram processions and the ongoing Kanwar Yatra taking place across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal, Lucknow and Moradabad, the state administration has stepped up security measures to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents. (Hindustan Times)

7/10The chest-beating and wailing mourners passed through the city roads, eulogising Hussain's sacrifice in the fight between good and evil. (Hindustan Times)

8/10In view of the Kanwar Yatra happening at the same time, police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, with drones and CCTV cameras monitoring the situation. (Hindustan Times)

9/10Authorities had made adequate arrangements for ensuring an incident-free Muharram procession, the officials said. (Hindustan Times)