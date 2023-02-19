OPEN APP
Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani visit Somnath temple on Maha Shivratri, donate 1.5 crore

6 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2023, 07:46 AM IST Livemint

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Ananth Ambani visited Gujarat's Somnath temple on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri
The father-son duo made a donation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.
He was welcomed by Somnath Temple trust Chairman PK Lahiri and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai. (twitter.com/mpparimal)
They were seen taking part in the rituals and praying to Lord Shiva. (twitter.com/mpparimal)
The temple priest offered sandal paste and a stole as a mark of respect to the Ambani's. (twitter.com/mpparimal)
Mukesh Ambani had also made the news in September last year when he visited Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara temple and donated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (twitter.com/mpparimal)
