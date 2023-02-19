Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani visit Somnath temple on Maha Shivratri, donate ₹1.5 crore 6 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2023, 07:46 AM IST Livemint Industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with his son Aka... moreIndustrialist Mukesh Ambani along with his son Akash Ambani visited Gujrat's Somnath temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Saturday 1/6Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Ananth Ambani visited Gujarat's Somnath temple on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2/6The father-son duo made a donation of ₹1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust. 3/6He was welcomed by Somnath Temple trust Chairman PK Lahiri and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai. (twitter.com/mpparimal) 4/6They were seen taking part in the rituals and praying to Lord Shiva. (twitter.com/mpparimal) 5/6The temple priest offered sandal paste and a stole as a mark of respect to the Ambani's. (twitter.com/mpparimal) 6/6Mukesh Ambani had also made the news in September last year when he visited Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara temple and donated ₹1.5 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (twitter.com/mpparimal)