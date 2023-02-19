Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani visit Somnath temple on Maha Shivratri, donate ₹1.5 crore 6 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2023, 07:46 AM IST Livemint Industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with his son Akash Ambani visited Gujrat's Somnath temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Saturday 1/6Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Ananth Ambani visited Gujarat's Somnath temple on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2/6The father-son duo made a donation of ₹1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust. 3/6He was welcomed by Somnath Temple trust Chairman PK Lahiri and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai. 4/6They were seen taking part in the rituals and praying to Lord Shiva. 5/6The temple priest offered sandal paste and a stole as a mark of respect to the Ambani's. 6/6Mukesh Ambani had also made the news in September last year when he visited Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara temple and donated ₹1.5 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.