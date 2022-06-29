Mukesh Ambani and son Akash Ambani's car collection will make your eyes pop 6 Photos . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 07:16 PM IST Livemint There is nothing in the world Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani or his son, Akash Ambani can't buy. So when it comes to his collection of cars it's an entourage of most expensive and royal cars. The cars from his collection include Mercedes-Benz G- Wagen, a Bentley Bentayga which is the most expensive SUV in India, Range Rover Vogue, and a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe and Maybach 62 to name a few 1/6Ambani's most prized possession is the Maybach 62 and the family was the first Indian to buy the ₹5.12 cr luxury wheel. The car is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 that outputs 620 BHP and comes with a 5513 cc engine with a whopping 1000 Nm of torque. It can dismiss 100 KMPH from a standstill in 5.4 seconds. < 2/6BMW 5-Series is Akash Ambani's humble ride. With four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines as well as a six-cylinder diesel this luxury sedan comes with a powerful engine and an 8-speed gearbox. The 530d M Sport variant produces 261 bhp and 620 Nm of maximum power and maximum torque, respectively. < 3/6Rs. 3.15 - 3.43 Crore worth Lamborghini Urus, an Italian beast, is an exceptional machine that combines the soul of a super sports car with the features of an SUV. Ambanis were among the first ones to welcome this powerful machine to India. Akash Ambani has often been seen driving this beast. Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine, the car gives an output of 641 Bhp power and 850 Nm torque. < 4/6Bentley Bentayga priced ₹4 crores is reportedly Akash Ambani's go-to ride. He is often seen behind the wheel enjoying a drive of his green beauty along with his brother Anant Ambani, The family has three of these parked inside their garage. One of them is powered by a W12 engine while the other one by a V8 engine. < 5/6Ambani's Aston Martin Rapide was a part of the infamous car crash a few years ago, Another cool car in the Ambani garage is powered by a 5.9-Litre Petrol engine that outputs 470 BHP and 601 Nm and is priced ₹ 3.88 Crore. < 6/6Range Rover Vogue is a part of Ambanis' vast machine collection. Both Akash and Anant Ambani have their personal Range Rover Vogues. Powered by an LR-TDV6 3.0L diesel engine, the car gives maximum power of 296 bhp and torque of 650 nm. Depending on the variant, the car starts from Rs. 2.01 crore and goes up to Rs. 4.19 crore. <