Mukesh Ambani to Jay Chaudhry: Top 10 richest Indians in 2021. In pics 10 Photos . Updated: 30 Sep 2021, 04:21 PM IST Livemint Mukesh Ambani continues to be India's richest man, as per IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. Five individuals, including Ambani, still make the India Top 10 after ten years, followed by LN Mittal, Dilip Shanghvi, Kumara Mangalam Birla and Shiv Nadar 1/10Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest man in India for the 10th consecutive year with a wealth of INR 7,18,000 Cr. Reliance Industries becomes the first Indian company to cross the US$200bn (INR 15 lakh Cr) market cap driven by retail and telecom operations (MINT_PRINT) 2/10With INR 5,05,900 Cr, Gautam Adani & family moved up two places to the second spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. The Adani group has a combined market capitalization of INR 9 lakh Cr, except Adani Power all listed companies are valued at more than a lakh crore. (MINT_PRINT) 3/10Shiv Nadar of HCL, retained the third rank, as HCL’s limited exposure to COVID affected segments such as travel, retail and hospitality resulted in a 67% increase in his wealth to INR 2,36,600 Cr. For the 12 months that ended in December 2020, HCL became only the third Indian IT company to break through the US$10bn revenue mark. 4/10SP Hinduja & family moved down two positions to the fourth rank in the list. The brothers saw the valuation up by 53% to INR 2,20,000 Cr backed by the performance of their flagship companies such as Ashok Leyland and IndusInd Bank, whose share price went up by 74% and 61% respectively. 5/10LN Mittal & family moved up eight positions to the fifth rank with a wealth of INR 1,74,400 Cr. The biggest steelmaker outside of China ArcelorMittal reported its best quarter since 2008 backed by strong demand from the construction, infrastructure and renewable energy sectors. Continued demand recovery and higher steel selling prices helped ArcelorMittal to triple its share price over the year. 6/10Cyrus S Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India occupies the sixth position. Poonawalla’s wealth increased by 74% to INR 1,63,700 Cr, on the back of providing 60 Cr doses or 92% of the COVID-19 vaccines delivered in India. In June 2020, Poonawalla debuted the Top 100 in Hurun Global Rich List. (Bloomberg) 7/10With INR 1,54,300 Cr, Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, retained the seventh position in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. Since its IPO in 2017, Avenue Supermarts’ share price has increased by more than 500% and made its CEO Ignatius Navil Noronha the richest professional manager residing in India with a net worth of INR 5,100 Cr. 8/10With INR 1,31,600 Cr Vinod Shantilal Adani & family moved up twelve places to eighth rank in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. Residing in Dubai, Adani manages trading businesses in Dubai, Singapore and Jakarta. (Arabia Business) 9/10Kumar Mangalam Birla & family of Aditya Birla Group, stormed into the top 10 in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 with INR 1,22,200 Cr. Strong demand across all business segments, plants running at near full capacity and improving margins resulted in an 84% increase in the combined market capitalization of Aditya Birla Group over the last year. 10/10The tenth position in the list is secured by Jay Chaudhry of cloud security company Zscaler. Himachal Pradesh born IIT alumni founded the cyber security firm in 2007 and currently owns 42% of the Nasdaq-listed firm, which has a market cap of INR 2,81,000 Cr. The increased demand for enterprise cyber security services amidst increased corporate ransomware attacks contributed a 85% increase in Chaudhry's wealth and stormed into the top 10 of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2021.