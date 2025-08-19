Mumbai and Thane submerged as heavy rains cause chaos, disrupt services | In Pictures

Heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane caused widespread flooding, submerging streets and disrupting daily life. Train services were halted, homes inundated, and traffic jams ensued. Rescue teams responded to assist stranded residents as the IMD issued a red alert for the region

1/16Heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 19 August, led to severe waterlogging in Wadala, leaving roads submerged and disrupting daily life as the city struggled under the impact of the downpour (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

2/16Continuous rain on Tuesday led to flooding at Wadala railway tracks, slowing trains and troubling passengers. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

3/16Heavy rain on Tuesday led to waterlogging in the Hindmata–Parel area, causing traffic jams and trouble for local residents (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

4/16Streets submerged after heavy rain on Tuesday, leaving the area waterlogged and residents struggling to move(Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

5/16Heavy rainfall on Tuesday flooded homes in the Bhanjewadi area of Naupada, forcing residents to face severe waterlogging.( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)

6/16Torrential rains on Tuesday left Wadala streets waterlogged, disrupting traffic and causing hardship for residents. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

7/16Thane, Aug 19, 2025 – Heavy rains caused a road slide at Chena village on Ghodbunder Road, creating a large pothole and forcing a road closure that led to massive traffic jams on Tuesday. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)

8/16Thane, Aug 19, 2025 – Heavy rains flooded a Ganpati idol workshop in the Balkum area, leaving several idols submerged in water on Tuesday.( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)

9/16Heavy rains led to the collapse of a school’s protective wall at Patalipada on Ghodbunder Road, raising safety concerns on Tuesday. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)

10/16Continuous rain flooded homes in the Bhanjewadi area of Naupada, leaving residents struggling with severe waterlogging on Tuesday. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)

11/16Heavy rains on Tuesday caused flooding in the Bhanjewadi area of Naupada, with water entering several houses and troubling residents. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (praful Gangurde)

12/16Heavy rains on Tuesday left the Nagle Bunder area near Thane Creek submerged, with water filling roads and nearby spaces. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (praful Gangurde)

13/16Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on LBS Road in Kurla, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts on Tuesday. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Raju Shinde)

14/16People wade through flooded streets in Kurla West as heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_19_2025_000457A) (PTI)

15/16Vehicles were left partially submerged as heavy rains battered the city, adding to the chaos on waterlogged roads. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_19_2025_000455A) (PTI)