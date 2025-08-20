Explore
Business News/ Photos / Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to power failure, waterlogging, Monorail breakdown | See Pics

Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to power failure, waterlogging, Monorail breakdown | See Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 20 Aug 2025, 10:04 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai disrupted Monorail's power supply, causing two trains to stall, with over 750 passengers rescued by authorities.

Heavy rains left Mumbai waterlogged and caused chaos in the city on 19 August. (HT_PRINT)

1/8Heavy rains left Mumbai waterlogged and caused chaos in the city on 19 August. (HT_PRINT)

Commuters are seen struggling to make their way on waterlogged LBS Road in Kurla, Mumbai, on Tuesday, 19 August. (HT_PRINT)

2/8Commuters are seen struggling to make their way on waterlogged LBS Road in Kurla, Mumbai, on Tuesday, 19 August. (HT_PRINT)

A local train stands stranded at Sion Station, Mumbai after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on the railway tracks on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde)

3/8A local train stands stranded at Sion Station, Mumbai after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on the railway tracks on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde)

Residents in Kurla, Mumbai, distribute biscuits and water bottles to commuters stuck in traffic jams due to torrential rains. (Raju Shinde)

4/8Residents in Kurla, Mumbai, distribute biscuits and water bottles to commuters stuck in traffic jams due to torrential rains. (Raju Shinde)

A man takes cover from the torrential rains while making his way through the waterlogged LBS Road in Kurla, Mumbai, on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde)

5/8A man takes cover from the torrential rains while making his way through the waterlogged LBS Road in Kurla, Mumbai, on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde)

Firefighters rescued passengers from a Monorail train that halted between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai due to an apparent power failure during heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 19 August.  (PTI)

6/8Firefighters rescued passengers from a Monorail train that halted between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai due to an apparent power failure during heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 19 August.  (PTI)

Over 750 passengers were rescued after a Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations due to an apparent power failure during rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, 19 August. (PTI)

7/8Over 750 passengers were rescued after a Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations due to an apparent power failure during rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, 19 August. (PTI)

Heavy traffic congestion is seen across Mumbai following severe waterlogging in the city, caused by torrential rains. (PTI)

8/8Heavy traffic congestion is seen across Mumbai following severe waterlogging in the city, caused by torrential rains. (PTI)

