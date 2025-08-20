Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to power failure, waterlogging, Monorail breakdown | See Pics 8 Photos . Updated: 20 Aug 2025, 10:04 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta Heavy rainfall in Mumbai disrupted Monorail's power supply, causing two trains to stall, with over 750 passengers rescued by authorities. 1/8Heavy rains left Mumbai waterlogged and caused chaos in the city on 19 August. (HT_PRINT) 2/8Commuters are seen struggling to make their way on waterlogged LBS Road in Kurla, Mumbai, on Tuesday, 19 August. (HT_PRINT) 3/8A local train stands stranded at Sion Station, Mumbai after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on the railway tracks on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde) 4/8Residents in Kurla, Mumbai, distribute biscuits and water bottles to commuters stuck in traffic jams due to torrential rains. (Raju Shinde) 5/8A man takes cover from the torrential rains while making his way through the waterlogged LBS Road in Kurla, Mumbai, on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde) 6/8Firefighters rescued passengers from a Monorail train that halted between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai due to an apparent power failure during heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 19 August. (PTI) 7/8Over 750 passengers were rescued after a Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations due to an apparent power failure during rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, 19 August. (PTI) 8/8Heavy traffic congestion is seen across Mumbai following severe waterlogging in the city, caused by torrential rains. (PTI)