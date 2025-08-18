Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 18 2025 13:51:04
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 910.30 5.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 156.95 1.06%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 408.85 -0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 678.15 2.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 828.45 0.21%
Business News/ Photos / Mumbai rains in photos: IMD issues red alert amid thunderstorm, lightning, heavy downpour

Mumbai rains in photos: IMD issues red alert amid thunderstorm, lightning, heavy downpour

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2025, 01:58 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Mumbai is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers and gusty winds.

Two days of continuous heavy rainfall have left Mumbai waterlogged, disrupting daily life and traffic. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs. (ANI)

1/5Two days of continuous heavy rainfall have left Mumbai waterlogged, disrupting daily life and traffic. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs. (ANI)

Auto drivers faced difficulties navigating through waterlogged streets in Mumbai after heavy rainfall on Monday. (ANI)

2/5Auto drivers faced difficulties navigating through waterlogged streets in Mumbai after heavy rainfall on Monday. (ANI)

On Monday, heavy rains lashed several areas of Mumbai, leading to severe waterlogging and halting traffic across multiple parts of the city. (ANI)

3/5On Monday, heavy rains lashed several areas of Mumbai, leading to severe waterlogging and halting traffic across multiple parts of the city. (ANI)

The city and suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rainfall within 24 hours, with possible very heavy showers and occasional gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. (Praful Gangurde)

4/5The city and suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rainfall within 24 hours, with possible very heavy showers and occasional gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. (Praful Gangurde)

Heavy rains caused a large tree to fall within the society premises in Panchpakhadi, Thane, breaking the society wall and blocking the road. (Praful Gangurde)

5/5Heavy rains caused a large tree to fall within the society premises in Panchpakhadi, Thane, breaking the society wall and blocking the road. (Praful Gangurde)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue