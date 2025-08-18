Mumbai rains in photos: IMD issues red alert amid thunderstorm, lightning, heavy downpour

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Mumbai is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers and gusty winds.

1/5Two days of continuous heavy rainfall have left Mumbai waterlogged, disrupting daily life and traffic. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs. (ANI)

2/5Auto drivers faced difficulties navigating through waterlogged streets in Mumbai after heavy rainfall on Monday. (ANI)

3/5On Monday, heavy rains lashed several areas of Mumbai, leading to severe waterlogging and halting traffic across multiple parts of the city. (ANI)

4/5The city and suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rainfall within 24 hours, with possible very heavy showers and occasional gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. (Praful Gangurde)