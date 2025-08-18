Mumbai rains: Torrential downpour cripples normal life; train services hit, roads flooded — see pics

Mumbai rains: Roads in several areas of the city were inundated after a heavy downpour on Monday. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 millimetres of rain in just six to eight hours on Monday and asked citizens to take precautions since more showers and high tides are expected.

1/15Police rescue students stuck in a severely flooded area amid heavy rain at King Circle in Mumbai on Monday. (Deepak Salvi )

2/15Drivers push their auto-rickshaws through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on August 18. (PTI Photo) (AFP)

3/15Vehicles wade through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on August 18. (PTI Photo) (AFP)

4/15A cyclist uses a phone covered in plastic as he wades through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on August 18. (PTI Photo) (AFP)

5/15A truck moves through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on August 18. (PTI Photo) (AFP)

6/15Vehicles travel through a flooded street in Mumbai on August 18. (PTI Photo) (AFP)

7/15Police rescue students stuck in a flooded area amid heavy rain at King Circle in Mumbai on Monday. (Deepak Salvi )

8/15People wade through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on August 18, 2025. (PTI Photo) (AFP)

9/15People move a cart with domestic gas cylinders through a waterlogged road following rainfall, in Mumbai, on Monday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

10/15People walk through a waterlogged street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo) (AP)

11/15Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall in Mumbai on August 18. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

12/15People ride their motorbikes through a waterlogged street during heavy rain in Mumbai, (PTI Photo) (AP)

13/15A girl walks through a waterlogged street during heavy rain in Mumbai on August 18..(PTI Photo) (AP)

14/15A vegetable vendor fixes his cart while making way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, on Monday, August 18. (PTI Photo) (PTI)