Mumbai residents opting for affordable housing despite safety risks. In Pics 12 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 01:17 PM IST Livemint In Mumbai's prestigious and opulent neighborhood, amidst luxury towers and sprawling villas, a deteriorating apartment block stands as a symbol of the sacrifices made by middle-class employees to secure a home in one of the world's costliest real estate markets, Reuters reported. 1/12The Worli dairy quarters complex is seen from above in Mumbai, India, June 11, 2023. This building complex, situated amid luxury towers and expansive villas of Mumbai's most exclusive postcode, exemplifies the price some middle-class employees are willing to pay for a home in one of the world's most expensive property markets. 'It's dangerous, especially with parents and children,' added resident Sumit Shinde. 'But it's not possible for me, or any middle class family, to purchase a new home in Mumbai. It's very expensive.' REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 2/12Residents sit and walk in the corridors outside their homes at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, October 2, 2022. Inside this crumbling structure, which houses more than 600 people, children play outside their units along corridors with rusted, broken railings held together with rags. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 3/12Residents sit on the corridors outside their homes at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, March 31, 2023. Inside this crumbling structure, which houses more than 600 people, children play outside their units along corridors with rusted, broken railings held together with rags. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 4/12Demolished rooms are seen on the fifth floor at the Worli dairy building in Mumbai, India, October 5, 2022. The structure is especially vulnerable during monsoon season and the topmost story had to be demolished due to the building's structure weakening, unable to support the floor load capacity. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 5/12A resident touches a damp wall in her room at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, October 5, 2022. The building faces the sea, making the structure very vulnerable during monsoon season and the walls and doors of many units waterlogged and mouldy. ‘The government cuts rent from our salary every month, we are not living here for free, hence they need to repair the building,’ said resident Arun Solanki. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 6/12Arun Solanki stands outside his home at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, on March 30, 2023. Depending on their unit's size, residents pay between 8,000 and 13,000 rupees ($97-$158) a month in rent to the state government, which has already declared the block unsafe for habitation and asked occupants to leave. ‘The government cuts rent from our salary every month, we are not living here for free, hence they need to repair the building,’ said resident Arun Solanki. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenh 7/12Rahul Makwana leans on improvised railings made out of bamboo sticks and plastic sheets, on the corridor outside his house at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, March 30, 2023. The crumbling structure, which houses more than 600 people, has been categorised by local authorities as grade 1 dilapidated building and could collapse during the city's heavy monsoon season. ‘I was the only one living on the 4th floor in this wing of the building,' said Makwana. ‘The government had asked me to move out because they plan to demolish the entire floor because the pillars of the building can’t take the weight anymore.’ REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas SEARCH 8/12Buildings are seen behind the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, October 5, 2022. This building complex, situated amid luxury towers and expansive villas of Mumbai's most exclusive postcode, exemplifies the price some middle-class employees are willing to pay for a home in one of the world's most expensive property markets. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 9/12Children play in the corridor at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, March 30, 2023. Inside this crumbling structure, which houses more than 600 people, children play outside their units along corridors with rusted, broken railings held together with rags. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 10/12A resident sits on a staircase at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, July 1, 2023. Some residents work for the Worli Dairy and the government has offered to move them to the far-off suburbs in Mumbai, which would mean a very long commute to work. 'The location of this building is great, it's very convenient for me to go to work,' resident Aiwale said. 'Affordable housing is impossible to find in a city like Mumbai.' REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 11/12A resident stands on a damaged staircase at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, October 5, 2022. ‘The building faces the sea, making the structure very vulnerable during monsoon season and the walls and doors of many units are waterlogged and mouldy. The government cuts rent from our salary every month, we are not living here for free, hence they need to repair the building,?’ said resident, Arun Solanki. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 12/12Mrunali, 4, Panduram Kharat's daugther rides a tricycle in the corridor outside her home at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, October 5, 2022. Inside this crumbling structure, which houses more than 600 people, children play outside their units along corridors with rusted, broken railings held together with rags. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas