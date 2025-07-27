Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: Horrifying pictures of 20-vehicle pile-up surface

A woman was killed, and eighteen others were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The incident took place near the Adoshi tunnel under the Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district.

1/7A speeding container trailer truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway, in Raigad district, Maharashtra, on Saturday. (PTI)

2/7A woman was killed and 18 others suffered injuries in the accident. (HT_PRINT)

3/7The accident occurred on one of India’s busiest expressways, which carries around 1.5 to 2 lakh vehicles daily — with even higher numbers on weekends. (HT PHOTO)

4/7An official said that the driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. (HT PHOTO)

5/7‘It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment,’ the official said. (HT PHOTO)

6/7The truck driver was taken into custody by the police, but a medical examination revealed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. (PTI)