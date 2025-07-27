Explore
Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: Horrifying pictures of 20-vehicle pile-up surface

Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: Horrifying pictures of 20-vehicle pile-up surface

Updated: 27 Jul 2025, 12:18 PM IST

A woman was killed, and eighteen others were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The incident took place near the Adoshi tunnel under the Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district.

A speeding container trailer truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway, in Raigad district, Maharashtra, on Saturday.  (PTI)

A speeding container trailer truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway, in Raigad district, Maharashtra, on Saturday.  (PTI)

A woman was killed and 18 others suffered injuries in the accident.  (HT_PRINT)

A woman was killed and 18 others suffered injuries in the accident.  (HT_PRINT)

The accident occurred on one of India’s busiest expressways, which carries around 1.5 to 2 lakh vehicles daily — with even higher numbers on weekends. (HT PHOTO)

The accident occurred on one of India's busiest expressways, which carries around 1.5 to 2 lakh vehicles daily — with even higher numbers on weekends. (HT PHOTO)

An official said that the driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure.  (HT PHOTO)

An official said that the driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure.  (HT PHOTO)

‘It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment,’ the official said. (HT PHOTO)

'It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment,' the official said. (HT PHOTO)

The truck driver was taken into custody by the police, but a medical examination revealed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. (PTI)

The truck driver was taken into custody by the police, but a medical examination revealed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. (PTI)

The impact was particularly severe — at least three vehicles were completely crushed, while many others were heavily damaged. (PTI)

The impact was particularly severe — at least three vehicles were completely crushed, while many others were heavily damaged. (PTI)

