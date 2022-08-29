NASA calls off Artemis 1 launch due to engine problems | In Pics 7 Photos . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 07:21 PM IST Livemint NASA called off the launch of Artemis 1 Moon Mission due conditioning issue with the four engines of the rocket's main stage. Artemis 1 Moon Mission targets to establish a long-term lunar base 1/7News media members react as NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) , with its Orion crew capsule on top, sits on the pad after the launch of the Artemis I mission was scrubbed. (REUTERS) 2/7The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt. (NASA/ Twitter) 3/7US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as they arrive at the Kennedy Space Center, ahead of the planned launch for Artemis 1 which was later scrubbed (AP) 4/7Spectators wait for the launch of NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) , with its Orion crew capsule on top, on the unmanned Artemis 1 mission, which was later scrubbed. (REUTERS) 5/7The Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits was poised to take up the baton of lunar exploration with a test launch on August 29 of NASA's most powerful rocket ever. It will propel the Orion crew capsule into orbit around the Moon. The spacecraft will remain in space for 42 days before returning to Earth. (AFP) 6/7CNBC space reporter Michael Sheetz also shared a video of potential storm moving over the launched after the Artemis 1 launch was scrubbed (Michael Sheetz / Twitter) 7/7All the parts of Space Launch System (SLS) of NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission. SLS is most powerful vehicle ever developed by Nasa, and will be the foundation of its Artemis project (NASA SLS / Twitter)