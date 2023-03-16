NASA developing ‘space tug’ to bring down International Space Station- See pics 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:09 PM IST Livemint NASA is working on a new space tug to steer down the International Space Station (ISS) with control into the Earth's atmosphere by 2030The space agencies around the world are mulling over the idea to provide lower-Earth orbit for more commercial exploration 1/6The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is building a tug which will steer International Space Station to a controlled destruction in Earth's atmosphere 2/6The new space tug will cost the space agency a little over $1 billion and the US government has already started allocating budget for its development 3/6The space tug will serve as an additional resource to support the current deorbiting capabilities of the International Space Station's partner organizations, which include the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Europe, Canada, and Japan 4/6The existing strategy to safely bring down the space station depends on the use of engine burns executed by robotic progress cargo vehicles, which are supplied by Russia 5/6The idea to bring down International Space Station (ISS) was long overdue and the space agencies of the world are mulling over the idea of providing the lower-Earth orbit for private commercial exploration 6/6NASA has now provided an updated International Space Station Transition Report that details the goals for the next decade of station operations leading to a smooth transition to commercial services, the steps being taken to develop both the supply and demand side of the low-Earth orbit commercial economy