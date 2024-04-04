OPEN IN APP
Attention Astrophile! NASA drops mesmerizing galaxy pictures captured by James Webb Telescope. In Pics

Attention Astrophile! NASA drops mesmerizing galaxy pictures captured by James Webb Telescope. In Pics

11 Photos . Updated: 04 Apr 2024, 02:13 PM IST Livemint
  • NASA treats the world to a mesmerizing display of galaxy pictures, all captured by the remarkable James Webb Telescope. 
Two observations of a portion of the galaxy NGC 4303 are split diagonally, with Webb’s observations at top left and Hubble’s at bottom right. (Photo: NASA)

1/11Two observations of a portion of the galaxy NGC 4303 are split diagonally, with Webb’s observations at top left and Hubble’s at bottom right. (Photo: NASA)

A bright young star, located in the upper left quadrant, shines through layers of wispy white and blue clouds on a dark background. (Photo: NASA)

2/11A bright young star, located in the upper left quadrant, shines through layers of wispy white and blue clouds on a dark background. (Photo: NASA)

This image of NGC 5468, a galaxy located about 130 million light-years from Earth, combines data from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. (Photo: NASA)

3/11This image of NGC 5468, a galaxy located about 130 million light-years from Earth, combines data from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. (Photo: NASA)

Star-forming region NGC 604 contains more than 200 of the hottest, most massive kinds of stars (B-type and O-type stars), all in the early stages of their lives. (Photo: NASA)

4/11Star-forming region NGC 604 contains more than 200 of the hottest, most massive kinds of stars (B-type and O-type stars), all in the early stages of their lives. (Photo: NASA)

This extremely bright galaxy was discovered by @NASAHubble and is one of the earliest distant galaxies ever observed. (Photo: NASA)

5/11This extremely bright galaxy was discovered by @NASAHubble and is one of the earliest distant galaxies ever observed. (Photo: NASA)

Spiral galaxy NGC 1087 is 80 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus. (Photo: NASA)

6/11Spiral galaxy NGC 1087 is 80 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus. (Photo: NASA)

Spiral galaxy NGC 1300 is 69 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), and the PHANGS team)

7/11Spiral galaxy NGC 1300 is 69 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), and the PHANGS team)

Star-forming region NGC 604 contains more than 200 of the hottest, most massive kinds of stars (B-type and O-type stars), all in the early stages of their lives. (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

8/11Star-forming region NGC 604 contains more than 200 of the hottest, most massive kinds of stars (B-type and O-type stars), all in the early stages of their lives. (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

A team of astronomers used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to survey the starburst galaxy Messier 82 (M82), which is located 12 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major. (Photo: NASA)

9/11A team of astronomers used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to survey the starburst galaxy Messier 82 (M82), which is located 12 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major. (Photo: NASA)

This new image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope features the FS Tau star system. (Photo: NASA)

10/11This new image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope features the FS Tau star system. (Photo: NASA)

Westerlund 2, a giant cluster of 3,000 stars, resides in a raucous stellar breeding ground known as Gum 29. (Photo: NASA, ESA, A. Nota (ESA/STScI), and the Westerlund 2 Science Team)

11/11Westerlund 2, a giant cluster of 3,000 stars, resides in a raucous stellar breeding ground known as Gum 29. (Photo: NASA, ESA, A. Nota (ESA/STScI), and the Westerlund 2 Science Team)

