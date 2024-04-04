Attention Astrophile! NASA drops mesmerizing galaxy pictures captured by James Webb Telescope. In Pics 11 Photos . Updated: 04 Apr 2024, 02:13 PM IST Livemint NASA treats the world to a mesmerizing display of galaxy pictures, all captured by the remarkable James Webb Telescope. 1/11Two observations of a portion of the galaxy NGC 4303 are split diagonally, with Webb’s observations at top left and Hubble’s at bottom right. (Photo: NASA) 2/11A bright young star, located in the upper left quadrant, shines through layers of wispy white and blue clouds on a dark background. (Photo: NASA) 3/11This image of NGC 5468, a galaxy located about 130 million light-years from Earth, combines data from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. (Photo: NASA) 4/11Star-forming region NGC 604 contains more than 200 of the hottest, most massive kinds of stars (B-type and O-type stars), all in the early stages of their lives. (Photo: NASA) 5/11This extremely bright galaxy was discovered by @NASAHubble and is one of the earliest distant galaxies ever observed. (Photo: NASA) 6/11Spiral galaxy NGC 1087 is 80 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus. (Photo: NASA) 7/11Spiral galaxy NGC 1300 is 69 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), and the PHANGS team) 8/11Star-forming region NGC 604 contains more than 200 of the hottest, most massive kinds of stars (B-type and O-type stars), all in the early stages of their lives. (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI) 9/11A team of astronomers used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to survey the starburst galaxy Messier 82 (M82), which is located 12 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major. (Photo: NASA) 10/11This new image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope features the FS Tau star system. (Photo: NASA) 11/11Westerlund 2, a giant cluster of 3,000 stars, resides in a raucous stellar breeding ground known as Gum 29. (Photo: NASA, ESA, A. Nota (ESA/STScI), and the Westerlund 2 Science Team)