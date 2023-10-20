Navratri picks: 5 stocks to invest in, this festive season

5 Photos . Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Share Via

The festive season is here and so is an opportunit... moreThe festive season is here and so is an opportunity for investors to shop for stocks. Market expert Mayank Mehraa, Smallcase manager and principal partner at Craving Alpha, has come out with 5 special stock picks for Navratri with up to 35% upside potential for a time period of 6 months.

1/5Metro Brands | Potential Upside: 35% | During Navratri, there is a high demand for new footwear and accessories as people prepare for the festival and celebrate with their families and friends. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand. Metro Brands has a strong track record of financial performance, with revenue growing at a CAGR of 17% over the past 5 years and PAT growing at a CAGR of 20% over the same period. The company is planning to expand its store network by 15-20% in FY24.

2/5Amara Raja Batteries | Potential Upside: 25% | During Navratri, there is a high demand for new vehicles, as a result, Amara Raja Batteries is expected to see strong sales growth during this period. Amara Raja's batteries are known for their quality, performance, and durability. This makes it a leader in the replacement battery market. It has a market share of over 40%. The firm is a well-managed company with a strong track record of financial performance and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for automotive batteries in India, especially during the Navratri festive season. Amara Raja Batteries' stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 13.8x PE, making it a good investment option for investors. The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 15% over the past three years. (Hemant Mishra/ mint.

)

3/5PI Industries | Potential Upside: 30% | PI Industries is India's leading crop protection company, with a market share of over 10%. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for crop protection products in India, especially during the Navratri festive season. PI Industries' stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 0.75x its median PE, making it a good investment option for investors who are looking for wealth creation. It has a strong track record of financial performance. The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 23% over the past five years, and its profit after tax has grown at a CAGR of 28% over the same period. However, the stock performance has been lagging at only 19% CAGR over the past 3 years making a case for a pent-up bull move.

4/5eClerx | Potential Upside: 35% | The stock is currently trading at a TTM PE of 20x with a strong growth rate of 31.3%, making it a good investment option for investors who are looking to generate wealth in the near term. Its asset-light model has allowed it to maintain high ROEs of 26% over the past 10 years, which is commendable for a debt-free company. The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 23% over the past three years, and its profit after tax has grown at a CAGR of 32% over the same period. It is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for BPS services from global companies and from the expected increased hiring activities in the US. The company is also expanding its presence in new markets and service lines.