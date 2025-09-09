Nepal unrest: Protesters force PM Oli to quit — these pics depict Gen Z's anti-corruption fury that shook nation 15 Photos . Updated: 09 Sept 2025, 08:56 pm IST Livemint Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday as anti-corruption demonstrators defied a curfew and clashed with police, a day after 19 people died in violent protests triggered by a social media ban. The govt lifted the ban after protests intensified. More than 100 people were injured in the unrest. 1/15Demonstrators holding shields and a boot confiscated from riot police take part during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday. (REUTERS) 2/15Vehicles are set on fire to block a road by protesters during a protest against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu. (AP) 3/15Protesters celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices after burning it down during a protest against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday. (AP) 4/15Protesters shout slogans during a protest against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu. (AP) 5/15A demonstrator wearing a hat confiscated from traffic police takes part in a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people during a curfew in Kathmandu on Tuesday (REUTERS) 6/15Protesters shout slogans after snatching a flak jacket and a shield from a police officer in Kathmandu. (AP) 7/15A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday (AFP) 8/15Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu. (AFP) 9/15Demonstrators walk past flames outside the burning Nepali Congress Party office during a protest. (AFP) 10/15Demonstrators gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people in Kathmandu (REUTERS) 11/15Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu (AFP) 12/15Demonstrators shout slogans during a curfew in Kathmandu, (REUTERS) 13/15A demonstrator holds a fire extinguisher as smoke rises at the Parliament complex in Kathmandu on September 9. (REUTERS) 14/15Demonstrators shout slogans as they gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people in Kathmandu, Nepal. (REUTERS) 15/15A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 8. (REUTERS)