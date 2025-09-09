English
Nepal unrest: Protesters force PM Oli to quit — these pics depict Gen Z's anti-corruption fury that shook nation

Nepal unrest: Protesters force PM Oli to quit — these pics depict Gen Z's anti-corruption fury that shook nation

15 Photos . Updated: 09 Sept 2025, 08:56 pm IST Livemint

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday as anti-corruption demonstrators defied a curfew and clashed with police, a day after 19 people died in violent protests triggered by a social media ban. The govt lifted the ban after protests intensified. More than 100 people were injured in the unrest.

Demonstrators holding shields and a boot confiscated from riot police take part during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

1/15Demonstrators holding shields and a boot confiscated from riot police take part during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

Vehicles are set on fire to block a road by protesters during a protest against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu. (AP)

2/15Vehicles are set on fire to block a road by protesters during a protest against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu. (AP)

Protesters celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices after burning it down during a protest against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday. (AP)

3/15Protesters celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices after burning it down during a protest against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday. (AP)

Protesters shout slogans during a protest against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu. (AP)

4/15Protesters shout slogans during a protest against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu. (AP)

A demonstrator wearing a hat confiscated from traffic police takes part in a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people during a curfew in Kathmandu on Tuesday (REUTERS)

5/15A demonstrator wearing a hat confiscated from traffic police takes part in a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people during a curfew in Kathmandu on Tuesday (REUTERS)

Protesters shout slogans after snatching a flak jacket and a shield from a police officer in Kathmandu. (AP)

6/15Protesters shout slogans after snatching a flak jacket and a shield from a police officer in Kathmandu. (AP)

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday (AFP)

7/15A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday (AFP)

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu. (AFP)

8/15Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu. (AFP)

Demonstrators walk past flames outside the burning Nepali Congress Party office during a protest. (AFP)

9/15Demonstrators walk past flames outside the burning Nepali Congress Party office during a protest. (AFP)

Demonstrators gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people in Kathmandu (REUTERS)

10/15Demonstrators gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people in Kathmandu (REUTERS)

Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu (AFP)

11/15Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu (AFP)

Demonstrators shout slogans during a curfew in Kathmandu, (REUTERS)

12/15Demonstrators shout slogans during a curfew in Kathmandu, (REUTERS)

A demonstrator holds a fire extinguisher as smoke rises at the Parliament complex in Kathmandu on September 9. (REUTERS)

13/15A demonstrator holds a fire extinguisher as smoke rises at the Parliament complex in Kathmandu on September 9. (REUTERS)

Demonstrators shout slogans as they gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people in Kathmandu, Nepal. (REUTERS)

14/15Demonstrators shout slogans as they gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people in Kathmandu, Nepal. (REUTERS)

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 8. (REUTERS)

15/15A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 8. (REUTERS)

