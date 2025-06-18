Netflix’s Squid Game cast makes stylish appearance at New York photocall

8 Photos . Updated: 18 Jun 2025, 11:41 AM IST

Netflix’s Squid Game cast returns to the spotlight as they attend a photocall at the Squid Game Experience inside Manhattan Mall, New York.

1/8Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim, Yim Si-wan, Jo Yu-ri, Lee Byung-hun, Hwang Dong-hyuk, and Lee Jung-jae take part in a Netflix Squid Game cast photocall at the Squid Game Experience held at Manhattan Mall, New York, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP)

2/8Yim Si-wan attends a Netflix Squid Game cast photocall at the Squid Game Experience, held at Manhattan Mall in New York on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

3/8Yim Si-wan and Jo Yu-ri pose for photos during Netflix's Squid Game cast photocall at the Squid Game Experience in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

4/8Director Hwang Dong-hyuk attends the Netflix Squid Game cast photocall at the Squid Game Experience in Manhattan Mall, New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

5/8Lee Jung-jae attends the Netflix Squid Game cast photocall at the Squid Game Experience in Manhattan Mall, New York, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

6/8Park Sung-hoon and Lee Byung-hun pose for photos during the Netflix Squid Game cast photocall at the Squid Game Experience in Manhattan Mall, New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

7/8Park Sung-hoon poses for photos at the Netflix Squid Game cast photocall at the Squid Game Experience held at Manhattan Mall in New York on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)