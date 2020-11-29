New cars that are expected to launch in December 2020: View Pics

5 Photos . Updated: 29 Nov 2020, 11:12 PM IST

Share Via

The cars include Nissan Magnite, Isuzu D-Max 2021,... moreThe cars include Nissan Magnite, Isuzu D-Max 2021, Force Gurkha, Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz A Class limousine