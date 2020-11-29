New cars that are expected to launch in December 2020: View Pics
. Updated: 29 Nov 2020, 11:12 PM IST
Staff Writer
The cars include Nissan Magnite, Isuzu D-Max 2021, Force Gurkha, Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz A Class limousine
1/5Nissan Magnite: Nissan Magnite launch is certain as the company confirmed the launch date earlier this month. The company has revealed all the specifications as well as the variants of the new car. The company will unveil the pricing of the new car which is expected to undercut its competitors by a substantial margin. The Nissan Magnite will be going against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon
2/5Force Gurkha 2020: The outgoing Force Gurkha (pictured above). The new Gurkha was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The new variant will come with 2.2-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine. In terms of aesthetics, buyers should not expect a complete overhaul as seen with the new Mahindra Thar. However, the car will get LED DRLs, a new bumper and other new elements in the front fascia of the Gurkha.
3/5Isuzu D-Max: The massive new Isuzu D-Max was launched in Thailand last year and the company is finally expected to launch the car in India in the coming weeks. The D-Max will come with a BS6 compliant engine.
4/5Audi S5 Sportback: Earlier this year, Audi revealed it's new entry-level SUV, Q2. During the launch, the company also revealed the Audi S5 Sportback. The new car is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. The car will be imported as a CBU in India. It will be powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that will be able of producing 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. The car is expected to be priced above ₹1 crore.
5/5Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine: The new car was first revealed at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has already opened bookings for the car. The new A-Class limousine is expected to get three powertrains. Two 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines and a turbo charge 2.0-litre petrol AMG variant.
