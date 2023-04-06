OPEN APP
New Integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport: In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 01:38 PM IST Livemint
  • The new integrated terminal building at  Chennai Airport, spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm., is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu
The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sq.m.
The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sq.m.
The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture
Incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings
The modern facility at the  Chennai Airport will improve air travel experiences for all
The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture
It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy
This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure, said PM Modi
