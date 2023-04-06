New Integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport: In Pics 8 Photos . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 01:38 PM IST Livemint The new integrated terminal building at Chennai Airport, spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm., is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu 1/8The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sq.m. 2/8The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sq.m. 3/8The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture 4/8Incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings 5/8The modern facility at the Chennai Airport will improve air travel experiences for all 6/8The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture 7/8It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy 8/8This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure, said PM Modi