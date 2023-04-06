Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
New Integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport: In Pics

New Integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport: In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 01:38 PM IST Livemint

  • The new integrated terminal building at  Chennai Airport, spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm., is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu

1/8The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sq.m.
2/8The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sq.m.
3/8The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture
4/8Incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings
5/8The modern facility at the  Chennai Airport will improve air travel experiences for all
6/8The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture
7/8It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy
8/8This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure, said PM Modi