New Year gift ideas under 5,000

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 04:45 PM IST Livemint
  • Are you looking for New Year gift ideas on a budget? We bring you a list of tech products that you can buy under 5,000
Niyamax Bonsai Tree Artificial Light Tree Lamp | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>788 onwards, these lamps can be used for decorative purposes. 
Amazon Basics Magnetic Wireless Charger | Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,249, the device is compatible with iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Mini/13 ProMax/12/11, Samsung Galaxy S21/S20/Note 10/Edge Note 20Ultra/S10, AirPods Pro.
HomeMate Wi-Fi Multicolour Smart LED Strip Kit | It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,999 on Amazon and is compatible with Amazon Echo devices and Google Assistant.
OnePlus Nord Watch | Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,999, the smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and offers 10 day battery life.
Zebronics Zeb-Buddy 100 speaker with mic | It can be purchased at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,599. The speaker comes with Bluetooth version 5.0. 
OnePlus Buds Z2 | It is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,999 on Amazon. The earbuds are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and feature a IP55 water and sweat resistant design.
