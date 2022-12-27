New Year gift ideas under ₹5,000 6 Photos . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 04:45 PM IST Livemint Are you looking for New Year gift ideas on a budget? We bring you a list of tech products that you can buy under ₹5,000 1/6Niyamax Bonsai Tree Artificial Light Tree Lamp | Available at ₹788 onwards, these lamps can be used for decorative purposes. 2/6Amazon Basics Magnetic Wireless Charger | Priced at ₹1,249, the device is compatible with iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Mini/13 ProMax/12/11, Samsung Galaxy S21/S20/Note 10/Edge Note 20Ultra/S10, AirPods Pro. 3/6HomeMate Wi-Fi Multicolour Smart LED Strip Kit | It is priced at ₹1,999 on Amazon and is compatible with Amazon Echo devices and Google Assistant. 4/6OnePlus Nord Watch | Priced at ₹4,999, the smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and offers 10 day battery life. 5/6Zebronics Zeb-Buddy 100 speaker with mic | It can be purchased at ₹1,599. The speaker comes with Bluetooth version 5.0. 6/6OnePlus Buds Z2 | It is available at ₹4,999 on Amazon. The earbuds are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and feature a IP55 water and sweat resistant design.