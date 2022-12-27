Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / New Year gift ideas under 5,000

New Year gift ideas under 5,000

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 04:45 PM IST Livemint

  • Are you looking for New Year gift ideas on a budget? We bring you a list of tech products that you can buy under 5,000

1/6Niyamax Bonsai Tree Artificial Light Tree Lamp | Available at 788 onwards, these lamps can be used for decorative purposes. 
2/6Amazon Basics Magnetic Wireless Charger | Priced at 1,249, the device is compatible with iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Mini/13 ProMax/12/11, Samsung Galaxy S21/S20/Note 10/Edge Note 20Ultra/S10, AirPods Pro.
3/6HomeMate Wi-Fi Multicolour Smart LED Strip Kit | It is priced at 1,999 on Amazon and is compatible with Amazon Echo devices and Google Assistant.
4/6OnePlus Nord Watch | Priced at 4,999, the smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and offers 10 day battery life.
5/6Zebronics Zeb-Buddy 100 speaker with mic | It can be purchased at 1,599. The speaker comes with Bluetooth version 5.0. 
6/6OnePlus Buds Z2 | It is available at 4,999 on Amazon. The earbuds are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and feature a IP55 water and sweat resistant design.