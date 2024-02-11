 New York Fashion Week 2024: From celebs to top models | See best pictures | Mint Primer
Business News/ Photos / New York Fashion Week 2024: From celebs to top models | See best pictures

New York Fashion Week 2024: From celebs to top models | See best pictures

27 Photos . Updated: 11 Feb 2024, 07:10 AM IST Livemint
1/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
2/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
3/27A model prepares backstage before the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2024 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (AFP)
4/27US TV personality Jonathan Cheban and his mother, Galina Cheban, attend the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
5/27Models walk the runway for the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
6/27A model prepares backstage before the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2024 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (AFP)
7/27Models Victoria Brito (C) and Madisin Rian (L) attend the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
8/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
9/27Guests attend the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
10/27A model walks the runway for the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
11/27A model walks the runway for the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
12/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
13/27Guests attend the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
14/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
15/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
16/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
17/27Guests attend the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
18/27Guests attend the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
19/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
20/27A model walks the runway for the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)
21/27Designer Tommy Hilfiger, right, takes a photo with Associated Press reporter John Carucci, left, before Hilfiger's Fashion Week runway show, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) (AP)
22/27The Tommy Hilfiger collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) (AP)
23/27The Tommy Hilfiger collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) (AP)
24/27The Tommy Hilfiger collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) (AP)
25/27A model is prepared backstage before the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2024 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York City, U.S., February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (REUTERS)
26/27A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week, in New York City, U.S., February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (REUTERS)
27/27A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week, in New York City, U.S., February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (REUTERS)
