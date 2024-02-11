New York Fashion Week 2024: From celebs to top models | See best pictures 27 Photos . Updated: 11 Feb 2024, 07:10 AM IST Livemint New York Fashion Week 2024: From celebs to top models | See best pictures 1/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 2/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 3/27A model prepares backstage before the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2024 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) 4/27US TV personality Jonathan Cheban and his mother, Galina Cheban, attend the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 5/27Models walk the runway for the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 6/27A model prepares backstage before the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2024 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) 7/27Models Victoria Brito (C) and Madisin Rian (L) attend the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 8/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 9/27Guests attend the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 10/27A model walks the runway for the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 11/27A model walks the runway for the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 12/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 13/27Guests attend the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 14/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 15/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 16/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 17/27Guests attend the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 18/27Guests attend the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 19/27A model walks the runway for the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 20/27A model walks the runway for the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City on February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) 21/27Designer Tommy Hilfiger, right, takes a photo with Associated Press reporter John Carucci, left, before Hilfiger's Fashion Week runway show, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) 22/27The Tommy Hilfiger collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) 23/27The Tommy Hilfiger collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) 24/27The Tommy Hilfiger collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) 25/27A model is prepared backstage before the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2024 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York City, U.S., February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly 26/27A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week, in New York City, U.S., February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly 27/27A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week, in New York City, U.S., February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly