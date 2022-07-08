OPEN APP

New York's most expensive home is on sale: Check pics to see if you want to buy

8 Photos . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 12:38 PM IST Livemint

1/8Panoramic view of 432 Park Avenue Condominiums in New York City, (Shutter Stock)
2/8This New York located apartment on the top floor of the 432 Park Avenue comes with a picturesque scenery of the Central Park and Manhattan skyline (Business Insider (Evan Joseph))
3/8Saudi retail and real estate Mogul Fawaz Alhokair had plunked down $87.7 million for this home in 2015. The swanky home comes with an elaborate fireplace, oak floors, marble counters and a view you can't stop admiring
4/81,396-foot tall 432 Park Avenue with an area of 8,255-square-foot space includes a grand piano.
5/8The 30,000 sqft residential building has a private restaurant, lounge, indoor pool, gym, sauna, terrace, and a children’s play area, to name a few amenities.
6/8It has a breakfast bar overlooking Central Park and 14 chair dining table for luxurious dinner galas (New York Post)
7/8The home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms with the master bedroom having corner windows overlooking the city and Central Park.
8/8It also comes with a walk-through closet, an en-suite bathroom with marble walls, heated floors, and a floating tub.
