New York's most expensive home is on sale: Check pics to see if you want to buy

8 Photos . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 12:38 PM IST

New York's most expensive home is back on the mark... moreNew York's most expensive home is back on the market and this super luxurious, six-bedroom penthouse on the 96th floor of 432 Park Avenue comes with a price tag of a whopping $169 million or ₹1337 cr. So will you buy this 8255 -square-foot apartment property in the heart of New York city? Check pictures to find out