Business News/ Photos / New York thunderstorm triggers flash flood: A look at flooded subways, floating cars, swamped Grand Central in photos

14 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2025, 07:28 AM IST Livemint

Thunderstorms disrupted New York City transit and inundated roads on Thursday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the city, while NYC Mayor Eric Adams advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and evacuate basement and ground-floor apartments prone to flooding.

New York City commuters are bracing for potential flooding from heavy rain, just hours after an unrelated power outage that continued to snarl subways late into the afternoon.  (Bloomberg)

New York City commuters are bracing for potential flooding from heavy rain, just hours after an unrelated power outage that continued to snarl subways late into the afternoon.  (Bloomberg)

As of Thursday afternoon, service on the Long Island Railroad was suspended between Penn Station in Manhattan and Port Washington, and delays were reported on other lines.  (X)

As of Thursday afternoon, service on the Long Island Railroad was suspended between Penn Station in Manhattan and Port Washington, and delays were reported on other lines.  (X)

More than 700 flights were cancelled to and from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports, according to FlightAware. (X)

More than 700 flights were cancelled to and from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports, according to FlightAware. (X)

But the Clearview Expressway reopened after rush hour flooding blocked all lanes through northern Queens, according to New York City’s emergency management department.  (X)

But the Clearview Expressway reopened after rush hour flooding blocked all lanes through northern Queens, according to New York City's emergency management department.  (X)

This is the second time this month that torrential downpours in New York City and the surrounding region have snarled transit and air travel. (X)

This is the second time this month that torrential downpours in New York City and the surrounding region have snarled transit and air travel. (X)

As the storm pushed east Thursday evening, rain was expected to continue in Brooklyn and Queens into Long Island. (X)

As the storm pushed east Thursday evening, rain was expected to continue in Brooklyn and Queens into Long Island. (X)

Thursday’s rain threatens to flood subways, streets and low-level apartments and storefronts, while high winds from the storm could trigger power outages (X)

Thursday's rain threatens to flood subways, streets and low-level apartments and storefronts, while high winds from the storm could trigger power outages (X)

Downpours were expected to fall at rates of 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour and total as much as 5 inches in some areas, the National Weather Service said.  (X)

Downpours were expected to fall at rates of 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour and total as much as 5 inches in some areas, the National Weather Service said.  (X)

More than 43 million people were at risk of flash flood impacts in the Northeast, according to commercial forecaster AccuWeather. (X)

More than 43 million people were at risk of flash flood impacts in the Northeast, according to commercial forecaster AccuWeather. (X)

Flood water gushes into Grand Central station, leaving thousand of commuters stranded.  (X)

Flood water gushes into Grand Central station, leaving thousand of commuters stranded.  (X)

Visual from Grand Central station

Visual from Grand Central station

Vehicles drive on a flooded street after heavy downpours in New York.  (@DORIN____ via REUTERS)

Vehicles drive on a flooded street after heavy downpours in New York.  (@DORIN____ via REUTERS)

A man looks on from a subway as a station is flooded in New York. ( via REUTERS)

A man looks on from a subway as a station is flooded in New York. ( via REUTERS)

A view shows a flooded subway station in New York. ( via REUTERS)

A view shows a flooded subway station in New York. ( via REUTERS)

