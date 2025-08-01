New York thunderstorm triggers flash flood: A look at flooded subways, floating cars, swamped Grand Central in photos

14 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2025, 07:28 AM IST

Thunderstorms disrupted New York City transit and inundated roads on Thursday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the city, while NYC Mayor Eric Adams advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and evacuate basement and ground-floor apartments prone to flooding.

1/14New York City commuters are bracing for potential flooding from heavy rain, just hours after an unrelated power outage that continued to snarl subways late into the afternoon. (Bloomberg)

2/14As of Thursday afternoon, service on the Long Island Railroad was suspended between Penn Station in Manhattan and Port Washington, and delays were reported on other lines. (X)

3/14More than 700 flights were cancelled to and from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports, according to FlightAware. (X)

4/14But the Clearview Expressway reopened after rush hour flooding blocked all lanes through northern Queens, according to New York City’s emergency management department. (X)

5/14This is the second time this month that torrential downpours in New York City and the surrounding region have snarled transit and air travel. (X)

6/14As the storm pushed east Thursday evening, rain was expected to continue in Brooklyn and Queens into Long Island. (X)

7/14Thursday’s rain threatens to flood subways, streets and low-level apartments and storefronts, while high winds from the storm could trigger power outages (X)

8/14Downpours were expected to fall at rates of 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour and total as much as 5 inches in some areas, the National Weather Service said. (X)

9/14More than 43 million people were at risk of flash flood impacts in the Northeast, according to commercial forecaster AccuWeather. (X)

10/14Flood water gushes into Grand Central station, leaving thousand of commuters stranded. (X)

11/14Visual from Grand Central station

12/14Vehicles drive on a flooded street after heavy downpours in New York. (@DORIN____ via REUTERS)

13/14A man looks on from a subway as a station is flooded in New York. ( via REUTERS)