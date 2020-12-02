Subscribe
Nissan Magnite competition: Hyundai Venue, Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet prices compared

5 Photos . Updated: 02 Dec 2020, 10:55 PM IST Staff Writer

Here's how the new Nissan Magnite fares against its immediate competition

1/5The Nissan Magnite has been launched at a base price of 4.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) and goes up to 9.35 lakh for the top variant. From next year, the entry price will be revised to 5.54 lakh.
2/5The current hot favourite in the sub-4m SUV segment, Sonet starts at a price of 6.71 lakh for the base variant and goes all the way to 12,99 lakh for the top GT line variant.
3/5Maruti Suzuki Brezza had been the leader in the segment for quite a long period of time. However, the South Korean brands have taken over in terms of sales. The Brezza starts at a price of 7.34 lakh and goes up to 11.40 lakh
4/5The Hyundai Venue is giving a tough fight to its sibling Kia Sonet and is at the second position in the segment. The Hyundai Venue prices start at 6.75 lakh and goes up to 11.65 lakh for the top variant.
5/5While Tata Motors has performed exceptionally well in terms of sales compared to last year, Tata Nexon is yet to take over other segment favourites. The Nexon starts at a price of 6.99 lakh and goes up to a price of 11.35 lakh.
