Nissan Magnite competition: Hyundai Venue, Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet prices compared

5 Photos . Updated: 02 Dec 2020, 10:55 PM IST

Here's how the new Nissan Magnite fares against its immediate competition

1/5The Nissan Magnite has been launched at a base price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹ 9.35 lakh for the top variant. From next year, the entry price will be revised to ₹ 5.54 lakh.

2/5The current hot favourite in the sub-4m SUV segment, Sonet starts at a price of ₹ 6.71 lakh for the base variant and goes all the way to ₹ 12,99 lakh for the top GT line variant.

3/5Maruti Suzuki Brezza had been the leader in the segment for quite a long period of time. However, the South Korean brands have taken over in terms of sales. The Brezza starts at a price of ₹ 7.34 lakh and goes up to ₹ 11.40 lakh

4/5The Hyundai Venue is giving a tough fight to its sibling Kia Sonet and is at the second position in the segment. The Hyundai Venue prices start at ₹ 6.75 lakh and goes up to ₹ 11.65 lakh for the top variant.