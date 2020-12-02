Nissan Magnite competition: Hyundai Venue, Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet prices compared
5 Photos
. Updated: 02 Dec 2020, 10:55 PM IST
Staff Writer
Here's how the new Nissan Magnite fares against its immediate competition
1/5The Nissan Magnite has been launched at a base price of ₹4.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹9.35 lakh for the top variant. From next year, the entry price will be revised to ₹5.54 lakh.
<
2/5The current hot favourite in the sub-4m SUV segment, Sonet starts at a price of ₹6.71 lakh for the base variant and goes all the way to ₹12,99 lakh for the top GT line variant.
<
3/5Maruti Suzuki Brezza had been the leader in the segment for quite a long period of time. However, the South Korean brands have taken over in terms of sales. The Brezza starts at a price of ₹7.34 lakh and goes up to ₹11.40 lakh
<
4/5The Hyundai Venue is giving a tough fight to its sibling Kia Sonet and is at the second position in the segment. The Hyundai Venue prices start at ₹6.75 lakh and goes up to ₹11.65 lakh for the top variant.
<
5/5While Tata Motors has performed exceptionally well in terms of sales compared to last year, Tata Nexon is yet to take over other segment favourites. The Nexon starts at a price of ₹6.99 lakh and goes up to a price of ₹11.35 lakh.
<