No signs of ceasefire as Israel and Iran trade missile strikes for fourth day

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Jun 2025, 09:42 AM IST

Israel and Iran exchanged additional missile strikes on Monday, despite international appeals for a ceasefire as the Middle East war continues for the fourth consecutive day without any signs of de-escalation.

1/6Firefighters and rescue teams respond at the scene of a missile strike from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 16, 2025. Iran reported that Israel attacked its oil refineries, killed the intelligence chief of the Revolutionary Guard, and carried out intense aerial assaults on civilian areas, raising the country's death toll to 224 since Israel began its major offensive on Friday. (REUTERS)

2/6A woman cradles her baby as residents evacuate following a missile strike from Iran in downtown Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, June 16, 2025. Israel stated that its most forceful assault on Iran to date was aimed at stopping Tehran from advancing its nuclear weapons program. Notably, Israel is widely believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed nation. (AP)

3/6Firefighters and rescue teams operate at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 16, 2025. On Sunday, Israel claimed to have targeted the Iranian Defence Ministry, missile launch facilities, and factories involved in producing air defence systems. (REUTERS)

4/6Rescue workers carry an injured woman out of a damaged residential building after a missile strike from Iran hit central Israel on June 16, 2025. Meanwhile, Iran also confirmed that Israel had killed three additional high-ranking generals, including General Mohammad Kazemi, the head of intelligence for the Revolutionary Guard. (REUTERS)

5/6Emergency responders aid a young woman at the site of an Iranian missile strike in central Israel on June 16, 2025. Israel's fresh wave of targets heightens fears of a wider offensive on Iran’s heavily sanctioned energy sector, which plays a critical role in the global economy and energy markets. (REUTERS)