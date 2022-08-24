Noida Supertech Twin towers: Countdown for India's biggest demolition begins 5 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM IST Livemint Noida Supertech twin towers are all set to be demo... moreNoida Supertech twin towers are all set to be demolished on August 28. 35000 Kg of explosives will be used to demolish the building. 1/5The Supreme Court had fixed August 28 for the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida.Modern engineering, advanced technology and the rule of science will be used to demolish the illegal high-rise construction. 2/5According to the evacuation plan, the residents will have to vacate the premises by 7am on August 28 and can return after 4 pm only with safety clearance from Edifice. 3/5A whopping 3,500 kg of explosives will be filled in 9,400 strategically dug holes to safely bring down the 100-meter-tall structures. The explosives were brought from Haryana's Palwal district. 4/5The police are taking all preventive measures, including sanitizing of routes and cordoning off the stretches, to prevent any loss of property or human lives due to shockwaves and the aftermath of the explosion. 5/5The Supreme Court had ruled that Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers will be demolished as the structures had been built in violation of the norms.