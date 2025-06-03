Northeast floods in photos: Landslides wreak havoc, lakhs displaced; nature's fury leaves trail of destruction in Assam

7 Photos . Updated: 03 Jun 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Floods and landslides in India's northeastern region, particularly in Assam, claimed 11 lives and left over 5.15 lakh residents across multiple districts in dire straits. Manipur and Sikkim also face severe weather challenges, prompting an urgent government response.

1/7Indian army soldiers rescue flood-affected villagers at the Chaygaon village in Kamrup district of Assam. According to an official statement cited by PTI, as many as 10,477 houses have been ravaged and 56,516,174 people have been affected by the floods. (AP)

2/7A woman holds a child as she collects her belongings from inside a partially submerged house. The flash floods have hindered the daily lives of lakhs of people across Northeastern India. (AFP)

3/7Residents paddle boats across a flood-affected area after heavy rains in Kampur, Nagaon district, Assam, on June 2, 2025. (AFP)

4/7Villagers carry their domesticated goats as they walk through a flooded street after heavy rains in Kampur, Nagaon district of Assam. (AFP)

5/7According to district officials, torrential monsoon rains in India's northeast triggered massive landslides and floods that swept away and killed at least five people in Assam. (AFP)

6/7Severe floods in the northeastern states of India — Assam, Sikkim and Manipur — have severely affected lakhs of people across multiple districts, with houses being ravaged and people losing their loved ones. (AFP)