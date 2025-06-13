Explore
Northern Ireland faces unrest as demonstrators protest over sexual assault

Northern Ireland faces unrest as demonstrators protest over sexual assault

5 Photos . Updated: 13 Jun 2025, 02:54 PM IST Livemint

Violent clashes broke out for a second night in Northern Ireland, as rioters hurled objects at police following a protest over an alleged sexual assault.

Protesters run past police vehicles during the fourth night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland, on June 12, 2025, following demonstrations over an alleged sexual assault involving a local teenage girl. (REUTERS)

1/5Protesters run past police vehicles during the fourth night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland, on June 12, 2025, following demonstrations over an alleged sexual assault involving a local teenage girl. (REUTERS)

A riot police officer works to extinguish a fire during the fourth straight night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The demonstrations erupted after a teenage girl appeared in court in connection with an alleged attempted rape, prompting widespread protests over the reported sexual assault. (REUTERS)

2/5A riot police officer works to extinguish a fire during the fourth straight night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The demonstrations erupted after a teenage girl appeared in court in connection with an alleged attempted rape, prompting widespread protests over the reported sexual assault. (REUTERS)

Crowds gather near police officers during the fourth night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The riots began after a peaceful rally escalated after police issued warnings over loudspeakers, threatening to use baton rounds if the crowd failed to disperse. (REUTERS)

3/5Crowds gather near police officers during the fourth night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The riots began after a peaceful rally escalated after police issued warnings over loudspeakers, threatening to use baton rounds if the crowd failed to disperse. (REUTERS)

A police vehicle sits amid scattered debris during the fourth consecutive night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland, on June 12, 2025. The protest over an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl turned violent as protesters threw objects at police during the unrest. (REUTERS)

4/5A police vehicle sits amid scattered debris during the fourth consecutive night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland, on June 12, 2025. The protest over an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl turned violent as protesters threw objects at police during the unrest. (REUTERS)

A person gestures near police officers during the fourth night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland, on June 12, 2025. However, following three nights of intense violence, the rioters did not return. (REUTERS)

5/5A person gestures near police officers during the fourth night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland, on June 12, 2025. However, following three nights of intense violence, the rioters did not return. (REUTERS)

