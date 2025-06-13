Northern Ireland faces unrest as demonstrators protest over sexual assault

5 Photos . Updated: 13 Jun 2025, 02:54 PM IST

Violent clashes broke out for a second night in Northern Ireland, as rioters hurled objects at police following a protest over an alleged sexual assault.

1/5Protesters run past police vehicles during the fourth night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland, on June 12, 2025, following demonstrations over an alleged sexual assault involving a local teenage girl. (REUTERS)

2/5A riot police officer works to extinguish a fire during the fourth straight night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The demonstrations erupted after a teenage girl appeared in court in connection with an alleged attempted rape, prompting widespread protests over the reported sexual assault. (REUTERS)

3/5Crowds gather near police officers during the fourth night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The riots began after a peaceful rally escalated after police issued warnings over loudspeakers, threatening to use baton rounds if the crowd failed to disperse. (REUTERS)

4/5A police vehicle sits amid scattered debris during the fourth consecutive night of unrest in Portadown, Northern Ireland, on June 12, 2025. The protest over an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl turned violent as protesters threw objects at police during the unrest. (REUTERS)