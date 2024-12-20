Not just in India, Taiwan Parliament members block door, spray water, push, kick and beat fellow lawmakers | In pics

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party had occupied the podium of the parliament's main chamber to avoid the passing of controversial bills. The party members barricaded themselves inside the legislative house on Thursday night by piling up chairs to block entrances.Here are some images of the brawl.

1/6In the photo,Taiwan opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Hsu Chiao-hsin splashes water on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Wang Mei-hui. (AFP)

2/6After Democratic Progressive Party members locked themselves inside the legislative house, Taiwan opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Hsu Chiao-hsin tried to break open the lock. (AFP)

3/6Screengrab from Taiwan's EBC lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party and members of the Nationalist Party fighting for control of the speaker's chair at the Legislature in Taipei on Friday. (AP)

4/6President Lai Ching-te's party attempted to block the passing of bills seen as a threat to democracy, which would make it more difficult for voters to oust elected officials who they deem unfit. (AFP)

5/6Lai's Democratic Progressive Party members occupied the podium of the parliament's main chamber on Thursday night and barricaded themselves inside by piling up chairs to block entrances. (AFP)