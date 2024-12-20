Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Photos / Not just in India, Taiwan Parliament members block door, spray water, push, kick and beat fellow lawmakers | In pics

Not just in India, Taiwan Parliament members block door, spray water, push, kick and beat fellow lawmakers | In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 20 Dec 2024, 04:55 PM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party had occupied the podium of the parliament's main chamber to avoid the passing of controversial bills. The party members barricaded themselves inside the legislative house on Thursday night by piling up chairs to block entrances.Here are some images of the brawl.

1/6In the photo,Taiwan opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Hsu Chiao-hsin splashes water on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Wang Mei-hui. 

2/6After Democratic Progressive Party members locked themselves inside the legislative house, Taiwan opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Hsu Chiao-hsin tried to break open the lock.

3/6Screengrab from Taiwan's EBC  lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party and members of the Nationalist Party fighting for control of the speaker's chair at the Legislature in Taipei on Friday.

4/6President Lai Ching-te's party attempted to block the passing of bills seen as a threat to democracy, which would make it more difficult for voters to oust elected officials who they deem unfit. 

5/6Lai's Democratic Progressive Party members occupied the podium of the parliament's main chamber on Thursday night and barricaded themselves inside by piling up chairs to block entrances.

6/6Lai's Democratic Progressive Party members occupied the podium of the parliament's main chamber to prevent passing of three legal amendments proposed by the opposition bloc.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.