Obamas welcomed back to White House to unveil their portraits: See photos 5 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 04:27 PM IST Livemint Former US President Barack Obama and Former first ... moreFormer US President Barack Obama and Former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits, denoting their first joint visit to the iconic building since 2017 and the arrival of a Washington tradition last celebrated in 2012. 1/5Barack Obama, with his wife Michelle, returned to the White House on Thursday. (Twitter/Barack Obama) 2/5The former President and former first lady of the USA returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits. (Twitter/Barack Obama) 3/5The ceremony to unveil their official portraits was facilitated by US President Joe Biden and attended by First lady Dr. Jill Biden and VP Kamala Harris among others. (Twitter/Barack Obama) 4/5Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung painted the portraits of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama respectively. (Twitter/Barack Obama) 5/5Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He was the first African-American President of the United States. (AFP)