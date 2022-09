Obamas welcomed back to White House to unveil their portraits: See photos

5 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Former US President Barack Obama and Former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits, denoting their first joint visit to the iconic building since 2017 and the arrival of a Washington tradition last celebrated in 2012.

1/5Barack Obama, with his wife Michelle, returned to the White House on Thursday.

2/5The former President and former first lady of the USA returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits.

3/5The ceremony to unveil their official portraits was facilitated by US President Joe Biden and attended by First lady Dr. Jill Biden and VP Kamala Harris among others.

4/5Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung painted the portraits of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama respectively.