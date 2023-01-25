OPEN APP
OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R and other products launching on February 7

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:54 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini

OnePlus has announced to host its Cloud 11 event o... more

1/6OnePlus 11R | As per an Amazon listing, OnePlus will bring the mid ranger OnePlus 11R during the Feb 7 launch event.
2/6OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro | It will be OnePlus’ flagship offering in the smart TV category.
3/6OnePlus 11 5G | The smartphone will be the company’s premium offering with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Android 13
4/6OnePlus Buds 2 Pro | The company will also unveil OnePlus Buds 2 Pro with deeper bass and clear vocals.
5/6The event will start at 7:30pm. OnePlus will host the event in New Delhi.
6/6OnePlus has started accepting pre-orders for the OnePlus 115G phone via its official website.
