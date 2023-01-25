OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R and other products launching on February 7 6 Photos . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:54 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini OnePlus has announced to host its Cloud 11 event o... moreOnePlus has announced to host its Cloud 11 event on February 7. Here’s everything that the company is expected to launch 1/6OnePlus 11R | As per an Amazon listing, OnePlus will bring the mid ranger OnePlus 11R during the Feb 7 launch event. 2/6OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro | It will be OnePlus’ flagship offering in the smart TV category. 3/6OnePlus 11 5G | The smartphone will be the company’s premium offering with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Android 13 4/6OnePlus Buds 2 Pro | The company will also unveil OnePlus Buds 2 Pro with deeper bass and clear vocals. 5/6The event will start at 7:30pm. OnePlus will host the event in New Delhi. 6/6OnePlus has started accepting pre-orders for the OnePlus 115G phone via its official website.