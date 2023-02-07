OPEN APP
OnePlus Cloud 11 event: Everything OnePlus announced

6 Photos . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 10:49 PM IST Neha Saini
  • OnePlus hosted its Cloud 11 event in New Delhi today. The company unveiled a range of products at the event. Let’s take a look
OnePlus 11 5G | The smartphone is the company's flagship phone that comes with a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56,999.
OnePlus Pad | It is the company’s first tablet that comes with the Dimensity 9000 SoC. The tablet will be available from April.
OnePlus 11R 5G | It is exclusive to the Indian market and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro | The smart TV features a QLED 4K panel and comes with a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,999.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 | Coming with a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,999, OnePlus has also introduced an Indian variant of Buds 2 Pro.
OnePlus Hub 5G | It comes with features like Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Matter protocol, HomeMesh Network and will be available from July.
